Residential properties for sale in Prague, Czechia

apartments
713
713 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
House in the Neo-Renaissance style of the early 19th century after complete reconstruction. …
$331,086
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
apartment 2 + kk 58m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house of the fifties after an expensive re…
$419,523
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
I offer you mediation of the sale of a beautiful spacious studio 3 + kk with a floor area of…
$433,256
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
apartment 1 + kk 24m2 on the 1st floor of a brick house access to a common garden in the cou…
$152,001
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 70m2 in Yeseniova s residence on the 6th floor (brick house) A pleasant bon…
$404,259
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
For sale Apartment 3 + 1,103 m ² in the heart of Prague 1 2nd floor of the brick house after…
$779,351
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment of 2+kk 44 m² — in the Prague 4, & # 8212; Pankraz Second floor brick house Apartm…
$248,729
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
The Apartment by design 1+ kk and with a total area of 35 sq.m and to the address Exklusivn …
$174,833
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house The apartment after repair is fully …
$328,322
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
We offer for sale a studio, which can be used both for own living and as an investment for l…
$127,328
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
2+kk with a parking space in a unique modern residential complex River Diamond in Prague's K…
$506,079
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
apartment 1 + kk 24m2 in a panel house on the 6th floor reconstruction of the apartment was …
$143,157
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 73 m ² in Prague 4 & # 8212; Mikhle 2nd floor brick house with elev…
$309,487
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Pěkný prostorný atypický podkrovní byt 3+kk 111 m2, Prague 2 — Vinohrady, Slavíkova ul., 6. …
$514,585
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The Apartment 1+1 and on the 4th floor is Fored Sale. The area is 28 sq.m. Panel house. The …
$126,575
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Apartment 1 + kk 24m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house, house after reconstruction Quiet ar…
$158,634
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
The apartment has a layout of 3 + kk and a total area of ​ ​ 68 m2, located on the 9th floor…
$313,059
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 103 m²
The furnished dwelling and by planning 3 + kk and with a total area of 95 sq.m and with the …
$463,401
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
apartment 2 + 1 53m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house, with a balcony of 4m2 The owner will…
$348,178
5 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
5 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 185 m²
We offer very spacious two-storeyed Apartment and locateded on the fourth and fifth floor of…
$629,306
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
We offer to sale the Apartment 1+kk and on the 1st floor of the brick house with the elevato…
$197,070
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Winter share: the parking space is free! Apartment Address ulice Rube š ova and Praha 2 — …
$583,302
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
apartment 1 + kk 25m2 on reduced ground floor brick house, in excellent condition Quiet dist…
$154,255
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Apartment Address ulice Plzeňská and Praha 5 — Smíchov Planning 1+ kk Total area is 36 sq.m …
$182,359
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Sale of apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 67 m2 in a quiet area of Prague 5 The apartment is l…
$165,819
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
apartment 3 + kk 138m2 with large terrace (58.1 m2), on the 6th floor of a brick house parki…
$497,416
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 79 m²
We offer for sale a spacious housing unit with a layout of 3 + 1 and a total size of 79 m2. …
$524,542
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
The originally designed and spacious one-hundred-meter apartment with 3+kk is located in a p…
$586,882
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
apartment 2 + kk 48m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house + crypt In 2015, a complete reconstr…
$283,551
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment of 3+kk 82 m ². 3rd floor of the brick house and Vinograda's…
$825,738
