Residential properties for sale in okres Praha zapad, Czechia

Jesenice
20 properties total found
Apartment in Osnice, Czechia
Apartment
Osnice, Czechia
Area 80 m²
Family house 4 bedrooms, 80m2, plot 204m2, in Jesenicih, Central gas heating. In front of th…
$421,309
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Radlik, Czechia
Apartment
Radlik, Czechia
Area 123 m²
For sale family house 123 m2, on a plot of 979 m2, Jílove near Prague 4+kk, ideal for a fami…
$542,725
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zdimerice, Czechia
Apartment
Zdimerice, Czechia
Area 149 m²
For sale is a modern family house with a layout of 4+kk with a garden in the Central Bohemia…
$678,954
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Chyne, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Chyne, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with a layout of 1 + kk in Khyzhe near Prague. The apartment …
$108,888
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Tuchomerice, Czechia
Apartment
Tuchomerice, Czechia
Area 160 m²
Family home in the village of Tuhomeržice, Prague & # 8212; West. Barn with car parking, wor…
$278,959
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
1 bedroom apartment in Tuchomerice, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Tuchomerice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Modern investment apartments with a guaranteed yield of 6% p.a. from developer1+kk apartment…
$127,158
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Dolni Brezany, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Dolni Brezany, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
apartment 2 + kk 57m2 with its own garage on the 1st floor of a brick house By bus to the Ka…
$278,959
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Osnice, Czechia
Apartment
Osnice, Czechia
Area 80 m²
two-story house with 3 + kk terraces (can be easily converted into 4 + kk), useful area of ​…
$369,097
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Kamenny Privoz, Czechia
Apartment
Kamenny Privoz, Czechia
Area 111 m²
Dumreality. Your emails It provides you with the sale of a 3 + 1 apartment unit with balcony…
$235,866
Apartment in Statenice, Czechia
Apartment
Statenice, Czechia
Area 160 m²
a town house in which no one has lived yet, on the northwestern outskirts of Prague. Usable …
$659,009
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Vestec, Czechia
Apartment
Vestec, Czechia
Area 102 m²
House with layout 3 + 1, area 102 m2. located in Jesenice. There are two parking spaces in f…
$511,829
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Roblin, Czechia
Apartment
Roblin, Czechia
Area 134 m²
renovated 4+1 house with a newly built garage in the popular village of Roblín, which is loc…
$761,245
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Davle, Czechia
Apartment
Davle, Czechia
Area 606 m²
The building of the former baroque parish with an attic roof, converted to a family house wi…
$1,65M
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русský, Čeština
Apartment in Osnice, Czechia
Apartment
Osnice, Czechia
Area 80 m²
House 80m2, In front of the house there is a palisade and parking space for two cars. Total …
$427,006
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Slapy, Czechia
Apartment
Slapy, Czechia
Area 100 m²
House 3 + kk 100m2 plot 356m2 with a fenced courtyard and a garden, in a famous and coveted …
$289,036
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Zdimerice, Czechia
Apartment
Zdimerice, Czechia
Area 125 m²
Partially furnished family home 125m2 in the attractive district of Esenice near Prague. 2 f…
$557,919
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
House in Stechovice, Czechia
House
Stechovice, Czechia
Area 96 m²
We offer for sale the small private house in 15 minutes from Prague. One-storey house brick and.
$395,203
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Brezova Olesko, Czechia
Apartment
Brezova Olesko, Czechia
Area 204 m²
family house, standing on a plot of 383 m2 (of which the built-up area is 204 m2) in the vil…
$266,459
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Studene, Czechia
Apartment
Studene, Czechia
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a family house with a layout of 4 rooms in a very attractive location of J…
$435,845
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Horomerice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Horomerice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
We offer a very beautiful apartment 2 + kk, 55 m2, in a new house with a balcony in a beauti…
$330,193
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

