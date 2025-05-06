Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. okres Usti nad Labem
  4. Residential

39 properties total found

Usti nad Labem
39
39 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
apartment 1 + 1 54m2 on the 5 floor of a brick house apartment after partial reconstruction …
$76,830
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 72 m ² in the center of Usti nad Labem 2nd floor of brick house apa…
$58,590
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment of 2+1 55 m ² — Usti over Labem The 3rd floor of the panel house after repair 10 m…
$88,182
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
apartment 1 + 1 34m2 on the 7 floor of the panel house The apartment was renovated in previo…
$59,695
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
apartment 2 + 1 63m2 on the 4 floor of the panel house with elevator house after reconstruct…
$88,437
3 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 64m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house A profitable location with excellent …
$107,528
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Apartment 2 + 1 + with an area of ​ ​ 63 m2, located on the second floor of a brick building…
$99,237
3 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
apartment 3 + kk 80m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house with a front desk and parking space.…
$161,695
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
apartment 2 + kk 46m2 on the 3rd floor of a brick house The apartment has a share in the lan…
$71,302
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. The…
$72,408
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
$65,918
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
$103,913
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
$55,711
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with layout 2 + 1 with balcony, in the center of Usti-nad-lab…
$91,201
Apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Area 73 m²
Apartment for sale in the center of Usti-nad-labem. Apartment after renovation and layout 2 …
$118,837
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
apartment 2 + kk 50m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house The advantage of the offer is the lo…
$72,578
3 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Apartment 3 + 1 73m2 after reconstruction of 2016 on the 6th floor of the panel house Quiet,…
$73,386
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 3 floor of a renovated brick house apartment after partial recon…
$79,338
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Apartment of 2+1 48 m ² — Usti over Labem 3rd floor of the panel house The Apartment after r…
$66,285
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
apartment 1 + 1 36m2 on the 5 floor of the panel house after reconstruction Both rooms have …
$74,066
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
2 + 1 57m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house in one of the most attractive places in Usti nad …
$118,837
2 bedroom apartment in Mojzir, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mojzir, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
$43,804
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
1 apartment + 1 35m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house Within walking distance of the city c…
$64,117
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
newly renovated apartment 2 + kk measuring 42 m2 on the 9th floor of a panel house There is …
$61,906
2 bedroom apartment in Mojzir, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mojzir, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
$46,780
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
< p > apartment 2 + 1 65m2 on the 3 floor of the panel house The entire house underwent comp…
$66,285
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
1+1 45m2 with loggia on the 8th floor cushion parking
$65,918
2 bedroom apartment in Mojzir, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mojzir, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
$51,033
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 and a total area of ​ ​ 54.1 m2, located on the fifth floor of a quiet brick…
$115,818
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale in Usti nad Labem, located in a two-storey villa. There are only 4 apartm…
$104,466
