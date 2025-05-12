Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Mlada Boleslav, Czechia

Mlada Boleslav
3
8 properties total found
Apartment in Dolni Slivno, Czechia
Apartment
Dolni Slivno, Czechia
Area 300 m²
Offer for sale family house 300m2 in Dolny Slivno village (30 minutes from Black Bridge in P…
$184,442
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Horni Bousov, Czechia
Apartment
Horni Bousov, Czechia
Area 608 m²
We offer for sale the Buškovské mlýn complex, originally called Bukowsky mlejn, which is loc…
$1,10M
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment 2 + 1 53m2 in the center of Mlada Bolesław. 3rd floor brick house House a…
$127,128
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 68m2 on the 6th floor of the panel house Fresh repair, availability…
$143,157
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
2 bedroom apartment in Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Mlada Boleslav, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Apartment for sale 2 + 1 44m2 in a brick house on the 3rd floor Quiet, cosy neighborhood. Sh…
$135,887
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Rokytovec, Czechia
Apartment
Rokytovec, Czechia
Area 130 m²
The house after partial reconstruction, connected to the water supply, electricity 220/380V,…
$165,097
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Rokytovec, Czechia
Apartment
Rokytovec, Czechia
Area 130 m²
The house after partial reconstruction, connected to the water supply, electricity 220/380V,…
$165,819
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Brodce, Czechia
Apartment
Brodce, Czechia
Area 135 m²
The house has been overhauled, a new wiring of water, sewage, electricity, heating, a new ro…
$165,819
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština

