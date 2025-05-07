Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Kolin, Czechia

apartments
12
12 properties total found
Apartment in Radim, Czechia
Apartment
Radim, Czechia
Area 76 m²
house with layout 3 + 1 The entire building has undergone expensive repairs: insulation with…
$141,754
3 bedroom apartment in Svojsice, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Svojsice, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
apartment 3 + 1 61m2 in brick house, on the 3 floor year of renovation & # 8212; 2017 + Balc…
$93,156
Apartment in Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Apartment
Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Area 120 m²
Brick family house with a layout of 3 + 1 is located south, right at the pond. It's not a fl…
$187,376
2 bedroom apartment in Kolin, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kolin, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
The Apartment of 2+kk 46 m ² in the city of Kolin with a loggia. The Apartment is locateded …
$110,291
Apartment in Doubravcice, Czechia
Apartment
Doubravcice, Czechia
Area 100 m²
Sale of brick cottage for year round accommodation. 11 km from Prague It is very convenient …
$187,376
2 bedroom apartment in Prehvozdi, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Prehvozdi, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
apartment 2 + kk 39m2 in brick house, on the 2nd floor after reconstruction, in excellent co…
$105,317
Apartment in Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Apartment
Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Area 120 m²
The built-up land area is about 120 m2 on a plot of 465 m2. The house is right next to the p…
$192,903
3 bedroom apartment in Brezany II, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Brezany II, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Two-storeyed Apartment of 3+kk 56 m ² To the Apartment belongs parkomesto The closed complex
$154,212
Apartment in Vrbcany, Czechia
Apartment
Vrbcany, Czechia
Area 257 m²
Sale of family home to Vrbchana village. Excellent access to Prague 24 km and to Colin 14 km…
$170,496
Apartment in Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Apartment
Cervene Pecky, Czechia
Area 1 120 m²
commercial land with a total area of ​ ​ 12,365 m2, located in the western part of the villa…
$1,13M
2 bedroom apartment in Kolin, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kolin, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
apartment 2 + kk 47m2, 4th floor The panel house has been overhauled, a new roof, insulation…
$124,365
2 bedroom apartment in Planany, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Planany, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bright apartment 2 + kk 62m2, brick house, 2nd floor of three-storey house 50 km from Prague…
$110,716
