  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Germasogeia, Cyprus

Office 252 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 252 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 252 m²
The building consists of 3 floors of luxurious and bright offices, and each office is 83 sqm…
$13,659
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
The project is an innovative office park situated in Limassol, Potamos Germasogeias. It feat…
$227,658
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
The Project is in the heart of a bustling business district, on Kolonakiou Street (*Spyros K…
$28,729
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
