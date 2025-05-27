Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
24
Strovolos
25
67 properties total found
Office 320 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 320 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,394
per month
Office 428 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 428 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 428 m²
Situated on the main perimeter road in central Nicosia, this modern building showcases a uni…
$12,533
per month
Office 642 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 642 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 642 m²
Available to let 642 m2 OFFICE/SHOP Ground Floor 327m2, Mezzanine 160m2, Basement 155m2 & 9 …
$7,847
per month
Office 1 863 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 863 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 863 m²
A stunning office located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the moto…
$31,600
per month
Office 477 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 477 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 477 m²
The asset is a commercial unit located on the junctions of A Limassol Ave. one of the busies…
$4,250
per month
Office 1 240 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 240 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 240 m²
A commercial building located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the …
$21,067
per month
Office 3 293 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 293 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 293 m²
This building located in Agioi Omologites close to city center and all amenities like banks,…
$81,737
per month
Office 1 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$21,796
per month
Office 296 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Shop/office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The shop holds a premium position…
$4,032
per month
Office 148 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 148 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 148 m²
This Office is available for RENT in city center close to banks, shops and all amenities. R…
$1,471
per month
Office 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office is available for Rent in the Capital's Bussines centre of Nicosia! Situa…
Price on request
Office 500 m² in Dali, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Dali, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
We offer for rent luxury offices in Dali area located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia wit…
$7,084
per month
Office 122 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 122 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 122 m²
Floor 3
Fully renovated interiors from top to the bottom with modern designs. ⁠Furnished and equippe…
$1,245
per month
Office 626 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 626 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 626 m²
A Whole floor is now available for RENT  in a new property in the entrance of Nicosia close …
$18,406
per month
Office 440 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 440 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 440 m²
One of the capital's most prestigious and stunningly designed landmark buildings, offering a…
$15,366
per month
Office 3 038 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 038 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 038 m²
The building comprises of five floors (see below analysis of area per floor). The location i…
$66,181
per month
Office 90 m² in Spilia, Cyprus
Office 90 m²
Spilia, Cyprus
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Fully renovated interiors from top to the bottom with modern designs. ⁠Furnished and equippe…
$906
per month
Office 316 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,282
per month
Office 300 m² in Nicosia District, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Nicosia District, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Modern workspace that can provide you and your team with the confidentiality you need. Th…
$4,250
per month
Office 303 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 303 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 303 m²
Floor 2/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$7,875
per month
Office 1 445 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 445 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 445 m²
This Office is now available for rent in city center and close to all amenities and services…
$26,156
per month
Office 245 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 245 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 245 m²
Full renovated Offices is now available for rent close to all amenities. ?Strovolos ?245m2 i…
$2,670
per month
Office 310 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 310 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,394
per month
Office 340 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
A  landmark mixed-use building located in city center of Nicosia are available for rent. Th…
$4,523
per month
Office 96 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 96 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This exceptional office is strategically positioned in the parish of Agios Andreas. Its prim…
$1,199
per month
Office 230 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
This exceptional office space is available for rent, boasting a prime location in Nicosia Ce…
$2,834
per month
Office 238 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 238 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 238 m²
Office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The office has a covered area of 238sq…
$3,378
per month
Office 75 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 75 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The office space described consists of a total area of 75 square meters, divided into three …
$817
per month
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Shop/Offices The building  position on a Prime Commercial Avenue and benefits with easy acc…
$7,847
per month
Office 1 544 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 544 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 544 m²
This remarkable commercial building in Cyprus stands out as a pioneer in sustainable archite…
$41,195
per month
