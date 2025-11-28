Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Larnaca, Cyprus

Office 76 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 76 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 76 m²
This landmark offices provides versatility and comfort. Located near the Radisson Blu Hotel …
$321,160
per month
Office 80 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 80 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 80 m²
An office which is can be used as a shop, in the center of Larnaca for rent. It’s located on…
$872
per month
Office 89 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 89 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 89 m²
An amazing office in the center of Larnaca for rent. The office is on the 5nd floor of the b…
$1,090
per month
Office in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Office on the 3rd floor in the Larnaca center, one facing the main road (Makariou Street) an…
$1,308
per month
Office 300 m² in Larnaca, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Larnaca, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
This versatile commercial property is located on the main Larnaca–Limassol road in Kamares, …
$4,101
per month
