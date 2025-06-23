Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Strovolos
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Strovolos, Cyprus

Office Delete
Clear all
25 properties total found
Office 245 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 245 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 245 m²
Full renovated Offices is now available for rent close to all amenities. ?Strovolos ?245m2 i…
$2,670
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 260 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 260 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 260 m²
This prominent building is superbly located, just moments from eateries, banks, and more. Th…
$23,976
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 234 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 234 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 234 m²
This prominent building is superbly located in Strovolos Area, just moments from eateries, b…
$21,796
per month
Leave a request
Office 290 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 290 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$7,627
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 763 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 763 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 763 m²
Shop of 763sqm is now available for rent in the most busiest area of Strovolos. Conveniently…
$4,904
per month
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
For rent whole floor office space in Strovolos at the entrance of Nicosia with easy access t…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
Office 400 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 400 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
This offices located in Athalasas Avenue which is one of the most active streets in Nicosia,…
$4,795
per month
Leave a request
Office 620 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 620 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 620 m²
A commercial building located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the …
$10,533
per month
Leave a request
Office 310 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 310 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,505
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 316 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 320 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 320 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 320 m²
Floor 8/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,505
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 120 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Spacious office is now available for rent in Strovolos area with easy access to the motorway…
$1,663
per month
Leave a request
Office 316 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 316 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 316 m²
Floor 5/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$8,651
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 240 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 240 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 240 m²
A commercial building located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the …
$21,067
per month
Leave a request
Office 301 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 301 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 301 m²
Floor 11/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,334
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 863 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 863 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 863 m²
A stunning office located in Strovolos with easy access towards the city center and the moto…
$31,600
per month
Leave a request
Office 310 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 310 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$8,480
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 120 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 120 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Spacious office is now available for rent in Strovolos area with easy access to the motorway…
$1,331
per month
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
This offices located in Athalasas Avenue which is one of the most active streets in Nicosia,…
$2,398
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 544 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 1 544 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 1 544 m²
This remarkable commercial building in Cyprus stands out as a pioneer in sustainable archite…
$41,195
per month
Leave a request
Office 303 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 303 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 303 m²
Floor 2/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$7,968
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 413 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 413 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 413 m²
Office property  located in Strovolos area with easily accessible from the city center and c…
$4,904
per month
Leave a request
Office 282 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 282 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 282 m²
Floor 10/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$9,789
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 160 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
For Rent a prime location showroom in Strovolos area. • Year Build: 2012 • Ground floor: 16…
$2,725
per month
Leave a request
Office 277 m² in Strovolos, Cyprus
Office 277 m²
Strovolos, Cyprus
Area 277 m²
Floor 1/14
Ready to move in : Offices for rent on the Best Office Location in the Capital, on Limassol …
$6,944
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский