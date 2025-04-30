Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Long-term rent of offices in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

Office Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$9,330
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 159 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 159 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 159 m²
Floor 3
Modern Office Space for Rent in Imperial House, Katholiki, Limassol Situated in the heart o…
$9,047
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 1 367 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 1 367 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 1 367 m²
Number of floors 5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$76,677
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 800 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 800 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$6,586
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 206 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 206 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Floor 5/5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$19,226
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 206 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 206 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Floor 4/5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$14,815
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This spacious ground-floor office is now available for rent, offering 240 square meters of i…
$5,488
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 615 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 615 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 615 m²
Floor 2/4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$23,052
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
The splendor and speciousness of Business Center in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$20,856
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Newly renovated commercial building with the highest quality of materials and equipment The …
$74,643
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$2,415
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3
OFFICE FOR RENT MAKARIOY Basement •6 offices close •4 small conferences •1 big conferenc…
$38,419
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 285 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 285 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 22
Discover the future of the workplace at this project – a forward-thinking commercial landmar…
$22,777
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$5,488
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
Office Space for Rent – 370 sq.m (5th Floor) Spacious and modern 370 sq.m office space avai…
$13,063
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 3 251 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 3 251 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 3 251 m²
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Commercial Building (Offices) Property covered m2 Basement: 12…
$33,263
per month
Leave a request
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 3
Ideal working spaces suitable for any type of business: lawyers, accountants, doctors, educa…
$4,940
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
The splendor and speciousness of Business Center in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$8,233
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Luxury office for rent in Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$7,559
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
The office is perfectly located in the center of the business part of the city, very close t…
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Luxury office for rent in Trilogy in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Trilogy
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$11,879
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 468 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 468 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 468 m²
Floor 4/5
Construction began on 1 September 2022. Delivery date is expected to be in July 2024. The bu…
$20,114
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 615 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 615 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 615 m²
Floor 3/4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$24,149
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This office space in Agia Triada, Limassol spans 65 square meters and is designed for effici…
$686
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
This well-located office space in Mesa Gitonya offers 165m² of functional and comfortable wo…
$4,391
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 250 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 250 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
INTRODUCING THIS COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON KARATZIA STREET IN KATHOLIKI AREA IN LIM…
$3,842
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Fully renovated 130 sqm office with big reception for rent in Limassol. 5 minutes’ walk from…
$1,647
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 285 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 285 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 22
Discover the future of the workplace at this project – a forward-thinking commercial landmar…
$23,875
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Discover the future of work in fully modern, high-tech business center of a total of 1060m2 …
$62,020
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office for Rent – Prime Location in Limassol (Glastonos Street) Spacious ground-floor offic…
$6,037
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский