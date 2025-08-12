Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
17
25 properties total found
Office in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office
Nicosia, Cyprus
Discover the epitome of luxury office space with this exquisite whole-floor offering, locate…
$7,004
per month
Office 477 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 477 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 477 m²
The asset is a commercial unit located on the junctions of A Limassol Ave. one of the busies…
$4,250
per month
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
A  luxury building at a prime location of the city center of Nicosia. Partitions wood oak, r…
$2,994
per month
Leave a request
Office 335 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 335 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 335 m²
A seven-storey building located in city center.  Only the 4th Floor is available with an are…
$5,476
per month
Leave a request
Office 700 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 700 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$11,988
per month
Leave a request
Office 3 293 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 293 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 293 m²
This building located in Agioi Omologites close to city center and all amenities like banks,…
$81,737
per month
Leave a request
Office 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 400 m²
Foul renovated / restored 2023 two-storey property in Nicosia suitable for offices and other…
$4,795
per month
Leave a request
Office 230 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 230 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
This exceptional office space is available for rent, boasting a prime location in Nicosia Ce…
$2,834
per month
Leave a request
Office 148 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 148 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 148 m²
This Office is available for RENT in city center close to banks, shops and all amenities. R…
$1,471
per month
Leave a request
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Shop/Offices The building  position on a Prime Commercial Avenue and benefits with easy acc…
$7,847
per month
Leave a request
Office 296 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Shop/office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The shop holds a premium position…
$4,032
per month
Leave a request
Office 238 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 238 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 238 m²
Office available for rent in Nicosia business center. The office has a covered area of 238sq…
$3,378
per month
Leave a request
Office 500 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Brand new Offices in a unique location near city center of Nicosia. The property is ideally…
$7,629
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 600 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 600 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 600 m²
This commercial building Offices is located in one of the most  central privileged area of N…
$23,284
per month
Leave a request
Office 287 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 287 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 287 m²
Super Luxury offices in the  best building in the city centre of Nicosia.  Interior cover…
$4,990
per month
Leave a request
Office 440 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 440 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 440 m²
One of the capital's most prestigious and stunningly designed landmark buildings, offering a…
$15,366
per month
Leave a request
Office 340 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
A  landmark mixed-use building located in city center of Nicosia are available for rent. Th…
$4,523
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 050 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 050 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 050 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$17,982
per month
Leave a request
Office 3 038 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 3 038 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 3 038 m²
The building comprises of five floors (see below analysis of area per floor). The location i…
$66,181
per month
Leave a request
Office 462 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 462 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 462 m²
Modern Office space in City Center of Nicosia. The Asset has the following specifications: …
$7,552
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 400 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 400 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 400 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$21,796
per month
Leave a request
Office 763 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 763 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 763 m²
The premises include both an open office space and enclosed offices, along with a conference…
$3,596
per month
Leave a request
Office 350 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 350 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 350 m²
Office for rent in city center of  Nicosia Location · City Center · Easy access to the m…
$5,994
per month
Leave a request
Office 1 445 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 1 445 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 1 445 m²
This Office is now available for rent in city center and close to all amenities and services…
$26,156
per month
Leave a request
Office 10 000 m² in Nicosia, Cyprus
Office 10 000 m²
Nicosia, Cyprus
Area 10 000 m²
High-End Office is available for Rent in the Capital's Bussines centre of Nicosia! Situa…
Price on request
Leave a request