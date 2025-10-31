Show property on map Show properties list
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,664
per month
Office 160 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Office space available on a busy commercial road in Limassol. Easy access to the highway, S…
$4,413
per month
Office 280 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 280 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Sea Front fully renovated office of 280 sqm is located at the coastline of Limassol, in the …
$11,031
per month
Office 220 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 220 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Nice office in Neapoli with sea view and covered area 220 square meters is available now.…
$6,967
per month
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Available for rent, this spacious office provides 200 square meters of internal space, locat…
$8,128
per month
Office 124 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 124 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 124 m²
For rent: Modern office space of 124 m² on the top floor, accessible by elevator. This brigh…
$3,135
per month
Office 340 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Prime Business Opportunity on Limassol’s Golden Business Mile Discover the splendor and sop…
$15,096
per month
Office 270 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 270 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
An exceptional real estate development nestled along the scenic coastline of Limassol, offer…
$13,935
per month
Office 270 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 270 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
An exceptional real estate development nestled along the scenic coastline of Limassol, offer…
$12,773
per month
Office 276 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 276 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 276 m²
Prime Business Opportunity on Limassol’s Golden Business Mile Discover the splendor and sop…
$8,709
per month
