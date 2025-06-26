Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Germasogeia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Office 252 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 252 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 252 m²
The building consists of 3 floors of luxurious and bright offices, and each office is 83 sqm…
$13,659
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
The project is an innovative office park situated in Limassol, Potamos Germasogeias. It feat…
$227,658
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Commercial property
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Number of floors 7
RENT THE WHOLE BUILDING OR BY SQUARE METERS This project has a number of advantages and ben…
$322,421
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Floor 1
The Project is in the heart of a bustling business district, on Kolonakiou Street (*Spyros K…
$28,729
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
