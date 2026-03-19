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Monthly rent of commercial property in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

offices
30
shops
5
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36 properties total found
Office 600 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 600 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
We are pleased to present a spacious and modern office space in the heart of Paphos, ideal f…
$8,849
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 300 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A spacious and fully furnished two-floor office located in the heart of Paphos, designed to …
$8,044
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 260 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 260 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
This office is located near the center of Paphos. A well maintained building in central Pap…
$2,954
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 220 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 220 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Available for rent: A modern, spacious office located on the first floor of a well-maintaine…
$1,769
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 113 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
Spacious office space available for rent on the first floor of a well-maintained building in…
$2,328
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 93 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 93 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
Space for rent in Paphos center.  The internal area is 58sq.m. ground floor and 35sq.m.mezz…
$1,450
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 142 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 142 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
For Rent: This spacious ground floor property for rent in Paphos offers 142 m² of internal …
$4,058
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
BRAND NEW AND READY TO MOVE IN - LUXURIUS OFFICES SPACES TO LET Total available space 130…
$17,657
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A modern three-level office space with a total area of 170 sqm, ideal for businesses seeking…
$3,441
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 207 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 207 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
For rent: A key-ready office space for rent in Agios Pavlos, offering 207 m² of internal ar…
$4,650
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Available for rent is a spacious shop with an internal area of 150 square meters, located in…
$4,041
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 110 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
Available for rent is a well-maintained shop with an internal area of 110 square meters, sit…
$1,163
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
A modern, fully renovated 80 sq.m. two-storey office for rent in a prime central location in…
$1,376
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 83 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 83 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 83 m²
Office For Rent in Central Area. Next to the court. Move in ready ASAP. There is a covered …
$1,177
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,635
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 170 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
This office space is located in the centre of Paphos. Introducing a flexible and spacious c…
$4,022
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 191 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 191 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 191 m²
For rent: modern office space with a total area of 191 m2, conveniently located on the first…
$2,881
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 95 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 95 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 95 m²
For rent: Spaciours office s pace in the heart of Pafos, offering 95 square meters of intern…
$1,978
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 277 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 277 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 277 m²
For rent: Modern office space in the heart of Pafos, offering a generous internal area of 27…
$4,033
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
BRAND NEW AND READY TO MOVE IN - LUXURIUS OFFICES SPACES TO LET 3 FLOORS AVAILABLE ( From…
$17,285
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 207 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 207 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 207 m²
For rent: A key-ready office space for rent in Agios Pavlos, offering 207 m² of internal ar…
$4,650
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 170 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
For rent: Discover a bright and spacious ground floor office for rent in Agios Theodoros, o…
$2,910
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Commercial property 3 771 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 3 771 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 771 m²
This superb building is designed with a distinctive architectural feature, setting it apart…
$30,980
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 124 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 124 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 124 m²
For rent: Modern office space of 124 m² on the top floor, accessible by elevator. This brigh…
$3,111
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 150 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 150 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Discover a prestigious office space available for rent in an ultra-modern smart building, pe…
$7,605
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 500 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 500 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 500 m²
BRAND NEW AND READY TO MOVE IN - LUXURIUS OFFICES SPACES TO LET 3 FLOORS AVAILABLE ( From…
$17,285
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 277 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 277 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 277 m²
For rent: Modern office space in the heart of Pafos, offering a generous internal area of 27…
$4,033
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Office 480 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 480 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
Floor 4
Modern office space located in the heart of Pafos City Center, offering a prestigious and hi…
$14,126
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 170 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Office 170 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 170 m²
For rent: Discover a bright and spacious ground floor office for rent in Agios Theodoros, o…
$2,913
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Shop 110 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 110 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
Main features: Perfect location for tourist oriented business. Fully furnished Covered par…
$2,907
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano

Properties features in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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