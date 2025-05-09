Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial property in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

82 properties total found
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3
Modern 3rd Floor Office Space – This well-appointed office on the third floor offers ample n…
$13,575
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office Space in Old Town – 260 sq m Spacious 260 sq m office in the heart of Old Town, spre…
$6,793
per month
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$9,624
per month
Office 159 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 159 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 159 m²
Floor 3
Modern Office Space for Rent in Imperial House, Katholiki, Limassol Situated in the heart o…
$7,926
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 4/6
The splendor and speciousness of Business Centre in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$2,038
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 6
Office 2: 300 sqm, 6 offices + 2 conference rooms A remarkable whole floor office, located i…
$7,926
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This spacious ground-floor office is now available for rent, offering 240 square meters of i…
$5,661
per month
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Office available for RENT  in city center of Limassol • Situated in the heart of Limassol's…
$4,359
per month
Office 292 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 292 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 292 m²
Floor 2
Privately-owned commercial building, strategically situated in a prime location in central L…
$14,719
per month
Office 206 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 206 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Floor 2/5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$14,266
per month
Office 250 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 250 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 250 m²
INTRODUCING THIS COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE LOCATED ON KARATZIA STREET IN KATHOLIKI AREA IN LIM…
$3,963
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
85m2 office and living space with kitchen, shower-wc, plus 45m2 balconies with view of Agios…
$2,264
per month
Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a unique building for sale in the heart of Limassol, located on…
$36,232
per month
Office 760 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 760 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 760 m²
Floor 1/4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$54,574
per month
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 4
Designed modern façade with generally top quality and high standard materials that consist h…
$37,795
per month
Restaurant in Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant
Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant for rent, located in the city center. The property offers a total area of 280+315…
$22,645
per month
Luxury office for rent in Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$7,559
per month
Commercial property in Limassol, Cyprus
Commercial property
Limassol, Cyprus
Corporate offices for Lease Elevate your business in a prestigious location on one of Limas…
$39,629
per month
Shop 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Available for rent, this spacious retail space offers 300 square meters of versatile commerc…
$8,492
per month
Office 800 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 800 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Located on the main Trodos Road in Pano Polemidia. This building is unique, as there are ove…
$6,793
per month
Office 285 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 285 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 22
Discover the future of the workplace at this project – a forward-thinking commercial landmar…
$23,494
per month
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
This well-located office space in Mesa Gitonya offers 165m² of functional and comfortable wo…
$4,529
per month
Office 93 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 93 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 93 m²
Situated in the vibrant Neapolis area, right at the heart of Limassol’s bustling city center…
$5,095
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
Office Space for Rent – 370 sq.m (5th Floor) Spacious and modern 370 sq.m office space avai…
$13,474
per month
Office 206 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 206 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$13,983
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
The splendor and speciousness of Business Center in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$8,492
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$2,491
per month
Office 285 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 285 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 22
Discover the future of the workplace at this project – a forward-thinking commercial landmar…
$24,626
per month
Office 296 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Floor 2
The office of 296 sq.m. covered area occupies the entire second floor, boasts of city and se…
$13,304
per month
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
Offices or Shop situated on one of the most well-known business centers in Limassol in the h…
$11,322
per month
