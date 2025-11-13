Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Agios Ioannis
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial property in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office for Rent – Makariou Avenue, Limassol – 175 m² A recently renovated, bright and spaci…
$2,905
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 680 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Commercial property 680 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 4
This modern five-level residential building is situated in the peaceful yet central area of …
$13,863
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 180 m² in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office 180 m²
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Area 180 m²
We are delighted to present a fully renovated and modern office space available for rent in …
$4,064
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office in Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Office
Agios Ioannis, Cyprus
Corporate offices for Lease Elevate your business in a prestigious location on one of Limas…
$14,780
per month
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
