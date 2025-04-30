Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Paralimni
166
Protaras
70
Deryneia
9
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cypru…
$437,231
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the marina and beaches, Pernera, Cyprus We o…
$798,792
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agio Athanasio - Limassol Province, wit…
$209,965
1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Small residential complex with terraces and parking spaces, in the prestigious area of Derin…
$208,607
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Ka…
$231,785
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
$706,415
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
$283,410
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
$178,053
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
$506,767
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
$146,446
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
$447,767
3 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 246 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Germasogia…
$1,09M
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 144 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, on the 3rd floor o…
$165,463
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$195,193
