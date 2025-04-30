Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

Paralimni
297
Protaras
154
Deryneia
17
328 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cypru…
$437,231
4 bedroom house in Kapparis, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
A unique 4-bedroom villa just a few meters away from the nearest beach in Kapparis area in P…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 234 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$1,95M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$3,40M
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
A new 3-bedroom Off Plan detached Villa located in a quiet neighborhood in Paralimni. Locate…
$356,669
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Seaside Elegance and Serenity Set in the serene coastal town of Protaras, this exceptional …
$1,13M
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Embrace city living in Paralimni, Cyprus. Offering modern 1 & 2-bedroom apartments with spac…
$151,485
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
The cosmopolitan beach resort of Protaras is host to latest exclusive project. Located in th…
$586,166
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/3
Is perfectly located in the only area of Protaras that stays open all year long. At a walkin…
$282,829
5 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$2,54M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/2
Project consist of 13 apartments with one and two bedrooms. All apartments are designed with…
$197,585
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Elegant 2-Bedroom Apartment with Stunning Lake Views Discover the perfect combination of …
$197,585
1 room apartment in Frenaros, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Frenaros, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
One bedroom resale apartment for sale in Kapparis - Famagusta province, on the second floor …
$58,990
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
Project consist of 13 apartments with one and two bedrooms. All apartments are designed with…
$257,958
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
These Apartments are located in Kapparis area, in close proximity to the city of Paralimni, …
$266,740
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Set in the picturesque town of Paralimni, surrounded by stunning beaches and rich cultural h…
$284,303
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the small and peaceful town of Paralimni, this exclusive residential complex harm…
$376,270
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$2,11M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
These Apartments are located in Kapparis area, in close proximity to the city of Paralimni, …
$263,447
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Experience the perfect balance of absolute privacy in luxurious residences, just 450 meters …
$1,59M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 276 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$2,06M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
These Apartments are located in Kapparis area, in close proximity to the city of Paralimni, …
$285,401
2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A small residential block of Apartments which is in a desirable area of Derynia, just few hu…
$224,750
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
Situated right at the forefront within an exceptional resort near the renowned Konnos beach …
$3,16M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$3,91M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
A Superb Luxury detached villa with sea views just 50 meters away from one of the best beach…
$2,61M
5 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
This stunning residence features a multi-level design, with ample space both indoors and out…
$4,21M
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
In the increasingly popular coastal resort of Kapparis, this project offers exclusive luxury…
$271,366
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Apostolos Andreas - Limassol Province, …
$200,198
3 bedroom house in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Located on a hillside and surrounded by a green area, The project offers you breathtaking vi…
$597,163
