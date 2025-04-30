Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Pool for sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Tucked away in the vibrant center of Protaras, this refined apartment presents sweeping pano…
$1,80M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$950,140
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in City Center - Limassol Province, with 9…
$532,132
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$914,510
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province,…
$909,843
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
$890,757
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Nestled in Protaras near Paralimni and Kapparis, this residential project offers an active l…
$247,390
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Tucked away in Protaras close to Paralimni and Kapparis, this residential endeavor promises …
$337,845
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Located in Protaras, close to Paralimni and Kapparis, this housing venture presents a vibran…
$165,653
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province. It has 86 …
$201,966
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Located in the central hub of Protaras, this upscale apartment boasts sweeping panoramic vis…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Three bedroom under construction duplex apartment for sale in kolonakiou area - Limassol Pro…
$868,420
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Situated in the heart of Protaras, this luxurious apartment offers panoramic views of the se…
$751,977
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 163 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with 129 sq.m. covered i…
$651,242
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Located in Paralimni, the project offers modern and stylish living with privacy and convenie…
$243,030
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Nestled in Kapparis, this property offers customized living spaces, including loft-style con…
$281,174
Leave a request

