Seaview Apartments for Sale in Paralimni - Deyneia Municipality, Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
$624,170
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 600 meters from the beach, Kapparis,…
$173,839
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Nestled in Kapparis, this property offers customized living spaces, including loft-style con…
$281,174
