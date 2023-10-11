Pool Residential properties for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
€295,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
€280,000

