Pool Villas for sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Tserkezoi Municipality
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1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Five bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Agios Athanasios - …
$1,50M
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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