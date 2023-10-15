Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€600,000

Properties features in Limassol, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Mir