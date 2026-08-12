Seaview Villas for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

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Beachfront villas in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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Tserkezoi Municipality
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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A six-bedroom sanctuary of refined elegance. With sweeping panoramic views and surrounded by…
$1,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 465 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom villa, with an additional maid's room, is nestled in a quiet residen…
$3,44M
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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