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Monthly rent of houses with pool in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
An exceptional 5-bedroom designer residence is available for rent in the historic center of …
$11,644
per month
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John Taylor Cyprus
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Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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