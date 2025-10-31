Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of houses with garden in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Available for rent is a beautifully renovated ground-floor house in the desirable area of Ag…
$3,484
per month
5 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Upper floor 5 bedroom house located in Agia Triada area of Limassol. The house is close to…
$4,645
per month
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Nice four bedroom ground floor house located in Mesa Geitonia area is available now. The h…
$2,903
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Available for rent, this beautiful used house offers a comfortable living space of 230 m2, i…
$3,368
per month
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Renovated four bedroom house in Agia Triada area. Located near the city centre having a shor…
$3,484
per month
4 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Lovely four bedroom house located in Kolossi is available now. The house is built in two l…
$4,064
per month
