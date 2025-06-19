Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental

Long-term rent of real estate in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

apartments
74
houses
10
сommercial property
87
172 properties total found
Restaurant 150 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Restaurant 150 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Fully Licensed Restaurant for Rent Spacious restaurant with approx. 150 m² of covered area …
$4,620
per month
Land in Limassol, Cyprus
Land
Limassol, Cyprus
For Rent – Commercial Plot 560 m² Spacious 560 m² commercial plot available for rent. Suita…
$2,641
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Unique 3-Bedroom Apartment with Exceptional Design – Pet Friendly! A beautifully designed 3…
$4,450
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
For Rent – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Neapolis, Limassol Spacious 100 m² furnished apartment in…
$1,780
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
For Rent – 2-Bedroom Apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol Located in a brand-new building, …
$1,952
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/6
An amazing 2 bedroom apartment in Neapolis - 2 bedrooms both with ensuite - ⁠+ guest toilet…
$4,018
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment in Neapolis – 70 m² Located on the 1st floor in the heart of N…
$1,503
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Spacious two bedroom apartments in a prestigious complex by the sea. The apartment is locate…
$2,304
per month
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 1
The Sea View Office in Mesa Geitonia, Limassol, offers an exceptional workspace with breatht…
$3,237
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/4
This cozy apartment located in the luxurious area of Mesa Geitonia in Limassol. The apartmen…
$2,870
per month
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A well-located commercial space is available for rent in the heart of the city, on Makarios …
$3,215
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Limassol District, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/4
This project is located on the prestigious Panthea hills, from where it enjoys panoramic vie…
$6,261
per month
3 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Fully renovated luxury 3 bed ground floor flat (Like new) in Kapsalos area - In a 2 floor bu…
$2,541
per month
6 bedroom house in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This 6 bedroom house in Panthea,Limassol is now available for rent.The house is located in a…
$3,756
per month
Office 296 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 296 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 296 m²
Floor 2
The office of 296 sq.m. covered area occupies the entire second floor, boasts of city and se…
$13,375
per month
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 4
Designed modern façade with generally top quality and high standard materials that consist h…
$37,795
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 2
The office is perfectly located in the center of the business part of the city, very close t…
$6,261
per month
Luxury office for rent in Trilogy in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Trilogy
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$11,879
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 6
Discover a lovely three-bedroom apartment opposite the beach, available for rent in the Enae…
$3,410
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Modern 2 bedroom Beach side Apartment for Rent Common expenses and internet included in the…
$2,277
per month
5 bedroom villa in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
5 bedroom, New build, Unfurnished, Floor heating, Vrv A/c, Alarm/CCTV, Sauna, Jacuzzi indoor…
$28,457
per month
Office 480 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 480 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
Floor 1
The prestigious business centre is located in a high demand location in the City Center, nea…
$13,659
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 5
The splendor and speciousness of Business Center in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$21,628
per month
Luxury office for rent in Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$7,559
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
This excellent and very spacious 3 bedroom apartment. It is located just 7 min from the sea,…
$2,684
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A magnificent 4-bedroom penthouse available for rent in the sought-after Katholiki area, off…
$4,553
per month
Office 300 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Fully Renovated Listed Office Building for rent in the centre of Limassol, close proximity t…
$11,383
per month
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3
Ideal working spaces suitable for any type of business: lawyers, accountants, doctors, educa…
$5,122
per month
Office 292 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 292 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 292 m²
Floor 2
Privately-owned commercial building, strategically situated in a prime location in central L…
$14,798
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For rent: Modern 3-bedroom apartment in a prime location – 2 deposits Newly renovated wit…
$3,415
per month
