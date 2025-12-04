Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview houses in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Available for rent is a spacious upper house with 2 storages in the sought-after area of Agi…
$1,844
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go