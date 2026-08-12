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  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol Municipality
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Business for sale in Limassol Municipality, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
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1 property total found
Established business 1 570 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Established business 1 570 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 1 570 m²
Let’s take a look at the NEON Limassol project.For more information about other projects, pl…
$6,78M
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