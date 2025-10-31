Show property on map Show properties list
Duplexes with garden for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,23M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
The Only Luxury Apartments on the Sea in the Mediterranean The final and most exclusive res…
$4,53M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,32M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Another brand new luxury project with business class apartments located in the tourist area …
$1,22M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,42M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Available 3 bedroom duplex penthouse with a roof garden. The apartment has covered areas 125…
$1,77M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Luxury residential complex in central Limassol, in a privileged and quite neighborhood of th…
$2,97M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Rising above Limassol’s skyline, this unique 23-floor residential high-rise redefines luxury…
$3,83M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Another brand new luxury project with business class apartments located in the tourist area …
$1,14M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
For sale: Discover this modern off-plan duplex penthouse, offering a spacious internal area …
$754,786
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Prodromos, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan duplex located in the peaceful area of Prodromos. This prope…
$3,06M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
For sale is a charming duplex located in the desirable area of Potamos Germasogeias. This we…
$754,786
