Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

3 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$7,23M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Limassol, Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
The Only Luxury Apartments on the Sea in the Mediterranean The final and most exclusive res…
$4,53M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$6,42M
