Houses with garden for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

53 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$4,90M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This two-storey property located in a beautiful area of Latsia. The house has a total covere…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$278,627
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This Stylish, contemporary property offers a wonderful living including a nice garden  and a…
$893,654
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
This home boasts an open-concept layout with abundant natural light, seamlessly connecting t…
$403,234
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Check out this cool house! It's got four bedrooms, a neat attic, a fun pool, and a great out…
$544,911
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$295,291
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$299,295
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Modern villa of 7 bedrooms is situated in a quiet neighbourhood in Latsia! The house is loca…
$1,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a four-bedroom detached house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 177 sq.m. cover…
$292,951
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
La Maison Estates is honored to showcase this extraordinary 5-bedroom property in a prestigi…
$1,31M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Fasoula - Limassol province, w…
$280,277
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale a three bedroom detached house in Anthoupoli - Nicosia province, with 175 sq.m. cov…
$310,306
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
This newly luxury house is located in  Latsia area, in a quiet neighborhood with private swi…
$839,163
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 241 m²
Experience luxurious living in this exquisite 4+1 bedroom villa, blending contemporary desig…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsonas - Limassol province, w…
$320,316
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$279,954
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
The villas have been designed by a famous Italian architect, product and furniture designer …
$3,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$326,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
? Step into the realm of your ideal home! This exceptional, modern villa presents a distinct…
$1,25M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Contemporary Residence with Stunning Garden, Double Garage, and Covered Terrace Welcome to …
$648,444
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Ipsonas - Limassol province, w…
$320,316
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Two-storey property located in a quiet and attractive location in Latsia area of Nicosia Dis…
$708,384
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 525 m²
Modern mansion for sale in Nicosia. It has a spectacular view of the surrounding area and ve…
$5,88M
Leave a request

