Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
156
Yeri
88
244 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$148,160
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/3
SAPPHIRE II is a modern apartment building with 8 units, offering both one and two-bedroom o…
$276,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$319,113
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$279,224
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$159,557
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$159,557
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$359,002
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$119,098
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
$216,541
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$233,636
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$159,557
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 3/3
last available ❤️An astonishing two bedroom apartment available at Latsia. SAPPHIRE II is a …
$288,341
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$130,494
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$159,557
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
House for sale situated just 5km from the centre of Nicosia and in close proximity to the ne…
$678,594
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$4,90M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
"House B" located in Latsia, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$283,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Modern project in Latsia, with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pha…
$246,932
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$305,271
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Small residential building in a quiet residential area in Latsia, Nicosia.  This modern thre…
$270,378
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m.…
$295,291
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$343,430
Leave a request
Room 4 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Zakaki - Limassol provin…
$322,009
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 7
This apartment in Nicosia is a modern living space boasting a range of high-end features. It…
$260,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$259,547
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia province, with 10…
$278,627
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
A new complex in Latsia with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close to pharm…
$135,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This two-storey property located in a beautiful area of Latsia. The house has a total covere…
$2,83M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Located in one of Nicosia's most beautiful areas with easy access to the highway and city ce…
$239,761
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Dasoupoli - Nicosia provinc…
$318,430
Leave a request

Property types in Latsia - Geri Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go