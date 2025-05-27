Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
84
Yeri
32
16 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$4,90M
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
This newly luxury house is located in  Latsia area, in a quiet neighborhood with private swi…
$839,163
House 10 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
The villas have been designed by a famous Italian architect, product and furniture designer …
$3,49M
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
? Step into the realm of your ideal home! This exceptional, modern villa presents a distinct…
$1,25M
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Located on the outskirts of Nicosia, this luxury villa offers a unique design with the highe…
$926,349
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 525 m²
Modern mansion for sale in Nicosia. It has a spectacular view of the surrounding area and ve…
$5,88M
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
Beautiful luxury 3-bedroom house + office in a well-developed area of  Geri (15-20 minutes f…
$537,758
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present a stylish contemporary family house who is suited in a corner plot with amazing g…
$1,42M
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 10
Area 778 m²
This distinctive property is situated in possibly the most desirable cul-de-sac location in …
$3,81M
House in Latsia, Cyprus
House
Latsia, Cyprus
Area 3 500 m²
The Levante Villas are conveniently located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very eas…
Price on request
3 room cottage in Latsia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$324,946
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 690 m²
If you are looking for the height of luxury in your property, in a great location, with  exp…
$1,50M
