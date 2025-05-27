Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
84
Yeri
32
House Delete
Clear all
116 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
$216,541
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 257 m²
House for sale situated just 5km from the centre of Nicosia and in close proximity to the ne…
$678,594
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
This amazing property located 15 mins from the center of Nicosia with very easy access to th…
$4,90M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
"House B" located in Latsia, Nicosia, stands out as a prestigious 3-bedroom residence for sa…
$283,062
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
This two-storey property located in a beautiful area of Latsia. The house has a total covere…
$2,83M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a detached house of four bedrooms in modern line in Latsia - Nicosia province, with…
$278,627
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A new 3 + 1 bedroom Semi-detached house is available for sale in Latsia.  It consists of an …
$423,443
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
This Stylish, contemporary property offers a wonderful living including a nice garden  and a…
$893,654
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
This home boasts an open-concept layout with abundant natural light, seamlessly connecting t…
$403,234
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Luxury 5-bedroom house in Latsia municipality, close to General Hospital, The Mall of Cyprus…
$2,01M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Check out this cool house! It's got four bedrooms, a neat attic, a fun pool, and a great out…
$544,911
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
A contemporary designed house with a beautiful garden with optional pool, double garage and …
$722,024
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
This classic-style, four-bedroom detached villa is situated in a calm street near GSP stadiu…
$653,893
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Aradippou - Larnaca distri…
$295,291
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 185 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provin…
$299,295
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
We present an Aristocratic modern house whos is suited in a corner plot with amazing garden …
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Designed with strategic placement of broad overhangs, these homes maximize natural light thr…
$969,942
Leave a request
7 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
7 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 580 m²
Modern villa of 7 bedrooms is situated in a quiet neighbourhood in Latsia! The house is loca…
$1,44M
Leave a request
3 room cottage in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale under construction a detached house of three bedrooms in Vergina - Larnaca district…
$295,291
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
For sale a four-bedroom detached house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with 177 sq.m. cover…
$292,951
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$384,964
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Detached 4 bedroom house for sale in the area of Geri in Nicosia.  The ground floor comprise…
$406,987
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is for sale in the off-plan stage (construction will begin after signing the sale …
$444,620
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
This elegant villa, nestled in tranquility, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and spac…
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
This luxurious villa in the serene area offers a unique design crafted from high-quality mat…
$948,145
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Perfectly located in a quiet neighborhood in Latsia area with easy access to the high way. T…
$2,22M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Yeri, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This is a unique property available in a Prime Location of  Geri area, close to all amenitie…
$1,39M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 734 m²
La Maison Estates is honored to showcase this extraordinary 5-bedroom property in a prestigi…
$1,31M
Leave a request

Property types in Latsia - Geri Municipality

villas
cottages

Properties features in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go