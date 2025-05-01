Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

3 room cottage in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Kolossi - Limassol province, w…
$239,960
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A spacious and modern design villa with private pool in Livadia area in Larnaca province for…
$490,420
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$681,192
6 bedroom house in Kato Drys, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Kato Drys, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
This private hillside retreat located in Kato Drys area, is for those who want modern luxury…
$3,81M
3 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A modern design family house in Anglisides village for sale! The property is located in a ve…
$277,905
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
An exclusive sea sight family friendly villa in Perivolia, presented to the highest possible…
$3,29M
Cottage 4 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached four bedroom house in Aglantzia - Nicosia provinc…
$349,942
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Parekklisia - Limassol provinc…
$352,922
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This beautiful property designed to ensure peace of mind next to the sea which is situated i…
$3,42M
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
A stylish modern detached villa for sale in Aradippou area in Larnaca province. The villa is…
$310,599
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury three bedroom detached house for sale in Strovolos - Nicosia province, with 180 sq.m.…
$351,733
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
An amazing asset which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possible s…
$5,10M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
? Modern Family House for Sale in Larnaca! ? ? Location: Prime area with easy access to sch…
$381,438
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$339,944
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached modern villa with private swimming pool in Pyla area in Larnaca province for sale. …
$425,031
Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
Villa 3 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tala - Paphos, with 170 sq.m. covered interior bui…
$336,871
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
A modern family house in Anglisides area for sale! The property located in a nice and quiet …
$248,479
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
A very beautiful bungalow in Maroni for sale! The house (315 Sq) is in a very big plot (1.33…
$541,642
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house, in Konia - Paphos province, with…
$352,348
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
A modern family house in Anglisides area for sale! The property located in a nice and quiet …
$275,180
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale under construction a semidetached three bedroom house in Agios Athanasios - Limasso…
$358,234
3 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
A really spacious and spectacular house with big garden for sale in Kiti area, in Larnaca pr…
$365,090
Cottage 4 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
For sale a detached four bedroom house in the area of Kallithea - Nicosia province, with 171…
$249,959
3 bedroom house in Alethriko, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Alethriko, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A modern family house in Anglisides village for sale! The property is located in a very nice…
$267,006
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This property offers a harmonious blend of space, style, and functionality. The well-thought…
$640,815
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
3 bedroom house in Aradippou, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Aradippou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A detached villa, ideal for family, in Aradippou area for sale. The property located in a ve…
$316,048
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
Wonderful modern and detached three bedroom house for sale in Green Dot area in Strovolos - …
$334,944
