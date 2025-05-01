Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
A spacious and modern design villa with private pool in Livadia area in Larnaca province for…
$490,420
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Livadia, Larnaca, this property unveils a modern selectio…
$475,162
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For sale detached villa with 4 bedrooms with private pool, very close to beach in Pervolia a…
$397,785
6 bedroom house in Kato Drys, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Kato Drys, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 485 m²
This private hillside retreat located in Kato Drys area, is for those who want modern luxury…
$3,81M
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Live the dream of Mediterranean living in this stunning 5-bedroom house situated in the soug…
$1,36M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
An exclusive sea sight family friendly villa in Perivolia, presented to the highest possible…
$3,29M
Villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa with a modern design, built into a prestigiou…
$622,989
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Nestled in a prime location, these luxurious villas offer breathtaking sea views. Accessible…
$3,16M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
This beautiful property designed to ensure peace of mind next to the sea which is situated i…
$3,42M
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
An amazing asset which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possible s…
$5,10M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Detached modern villa with private swimming pool in Pyla area in Larnaca province for sale. …
$425,031
Villa 8 rooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 8 rooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Eight bedroom for sale luxury Villa in Protaras - Famagusta province. The villa consists of …
$1,95M
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover a luxurious residential project nestled in Oroklini village, Larnaca, offering an a…
$289,882
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover a secluded residential sanctuary, offering a collection of sophisticated villas tai…
$593,953
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This property offers a harmonious blend of space, style, and functionality. The well-thought…
$640,815
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
3 bedroom house in Kalavasos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
A 3-bedroom detached villa with private pool and big garden in Kalavasos for sale. This outs…
$457,725
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A sea front detached furnished house located in Zygi, with private access to beach! The prop…
$1,25M
Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Area 229 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious complex of residences in the prestigious area of ​​…
$433,923
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
An amazing property which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possibl…
$4,92M
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 682 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$3,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
A luxury villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea in the tourist area of Dhekeli…
$3,21M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Livadia, Larnaca, this property introduces a contemporary co…
$457,725
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 795 m²
This stunning beachfront villa will take your breath away from the moment you enter.  Locate…
$5,47M
5 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
A spacious, magnificent luxury with a lot of extras family villa in a big plot, in the Touri…
$1,63M
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A magnificent, luxury, modern style villa in Larnaca for sale! The property is very close to…
$741,079
Villa 4 rooms in Maroni, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Maroni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Four bedroom under construction luxury detached villa for sale in Protaras - Famagusta provi…
$455,767
3 room cottage in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom detached house for sale in Aia Thekla - Famagusta province, with sea view. The…
$346,779
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
A magnificent modern design detached villa with private pool in Livadia area for sale. The p…
$490,420
