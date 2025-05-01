Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

villas
13
House Delete
Clear all
35 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$681,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Nestled in a sought-after locale, these luxurious villas offer stunning sea views. Accessed …
$355,227
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 676 m²
An exclusive sea sight family friendly villa in Perivolia, presented to the highest possible…
$3,29M
Leave a request
Villa in Pyla, Cyprus
Villa
Pyla, Cyprus
Area 230 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa with a modern design, built into a prestigiou…
$622,989
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 713 m²
An amazing asset which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possible s…
$5,10M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Discover a secluded residential sanctuary, offering a collection of sophisticated villas tai…
$593,953
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
This property offers a harmonious blend of space, style, and functionality. The well-thought…
$640,815
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
A modern design villa with private pool in Dhekelia Road, just 50 meters from the beach for …
$708,384
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Zygi, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Zygi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
A sea front detached furnished house located in Zygi, with private access to beach! The prop…
$1,25M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 721 m²
An amazing property which boast an exemplary finish and are presented to the highest possibl…
$4,92M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 682 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$3,54M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$805,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
A luxury villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea in the tourist area of Dhekeli…
$3,21M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 795 m²
This stunning beachfront villa will take your breath away from the moment you enter.  Locate…
$5,47M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This property offers a delightful terrace ground floor bungalow with two bedrooms, boasting …
$735,630
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 725 m²
This luxurious beach asset is designed to offer residents a truly classy and modern environm…
$5,40M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Explore a private residential haven, presenting a range of elegant villas crafted for discer…
$686,588
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Located in an enviable position, these lavish villas provide breathtaking sea panoramas. Acc…
$341,038
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This beachfront luxury property with admirable views and the soothing tranquility of crashin…
$1,66M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
A luxury Villa located on the beachfront, just across the sea! With easy access to the highw…
$3,00M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 680 m²
The ultimate beachfront asset for everyone who wants to live in a peaceful  and quite ambien…
$3,73M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
A rare opportunity to ensure the utmost in space and harmony next to the sea.  This beautifu…
$4,10M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 211 m²
Explore a private oasis of residential luxury, presenting an array of elegant villas designe…
$893,654
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
This luxurious residential project offers an unparalleled living experience, complemented by…
$512,216
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
This amazing villa which boast an exemplary finish and presented to the highest possible sta…
$5,39M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This property offers a detached or semi-detached terrace ground floor, presenting a bungalow…
$797,578
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
A spectacular beautiful villa in Maroni village for sale. It is a unique residential develop…
$490,420
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Tucked away in a desirable location, these opulent villas present breathtaking sea vistas. A…
$508,151
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pervolia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Our under-construction project is located in Larnaca's most up-and-coming area only 200meter…
$863,190
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Edge Development
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 732 m²
This property is an exclusive beachfront villa within a peaceful gated community private own…
$5,32M
Leave a request

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go