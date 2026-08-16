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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
For sale is a modern and spacious house, located on a serene spot embraced by nature, a few …
$2,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Nestled within an impressive 3,000sq.m. residential plot surrounded by greenery and mountain…
$931,101
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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