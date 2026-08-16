Pool Houses for sale in koinoteta parekklesias, Cyprus

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Houses with pool for sale in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 215 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 215 …
$705,697
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3 room cottage in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 224 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom house in Germasogia - Limassol province…
$709,882
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Villa 4 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 211 m²
Luxurious detached four bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 211 …
$709,882
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Villa 3 rooms in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 195 m²
Luxurious detached three bedroom house for sale in the GSP area - Nicosia province, with 195…
$675,667
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Properties features in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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