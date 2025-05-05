Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
What do you get: apartments with spacious layouts in the Yenboisichi area. On construction: …
$834,570
Villa 3 bedrooms in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 547 m²
Floor 1/1
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: cottage hogorocovanionoeniboğazıçı, northern k…
$368,880
Villa 1 bedroom in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa 1 bedroom
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What do you get: villas and apartments of various layouts in this cozy complex of the BoAZ a…
$194,733
Villa in Famagusta District, Cyprus
Villa
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Area 155 m²
The villas are modern, single-storey properties of high quality construction, designed speci…
$331,138
