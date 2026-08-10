Pool Villas for sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Villas with pool in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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Ayia Napa
63
Paralimni
168
Protaras
116
Deryneia
4
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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 773 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa at Ionion Seafront Villas, Ayia Napa. This villa offers elegant…
$1,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
IMPERIAL JADE VILLAS — Luxurious Four-Bedroom Villas by the Sea in Protaras IMPERIAL JADE…
$754,318
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralimni, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
IMPERIAL JADE VILLAS — Exclusive Five-Bedroom Seaside Villas in Protaras IMPERIAL JADE VI…
$1,68M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kapparis, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kapparis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 325 m²
This 5-bedroom villa in Semera Beachfront Residences offers a rare combination of beachfront…
$3,95M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 601 m²
For sale: 5-bedroom villa in the exclusive Pliades development, Ayia Thekla, just steps from…
$1,77M
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Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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