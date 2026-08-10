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Сommercial property for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

;
Ayia Napa
3
Paralimni
8
13 properties total found
Office in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office
Paralimni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Unit The office unit is designed to offer a refined and highly functional workspace, …
$372,952
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property 620 m² in Frenaros, Cyprus
Commercial property 620 m²
Frenaros, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 8
Area 620 m²
A commercial development, built within three plots in Frenaros. The development was construc…
$614,602
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Investment 275 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Investment 275 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
This property corresponds to the half share of the plot, which relates to a 2-story resident…
$424,967
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Coastal Living – Boutique Residential Building Set in a sought-after seaside ne…
$3,43M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Restaurant in Paralimni, Cyprus
Restaurant
Paralimni, Cyprus
Located in the quiet and picturesque area of Protaras, this vast plot of land of 6,888 sq m …
$2,60M
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Office 118 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 118 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 118 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$373,455
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Office in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office
Paralimni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Unit The office unit is designed to offer a refined and highly functional workspace, …
$326,047
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Investment 5 230 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Investment 5 230 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 5 230 m²
This project is a stunning new development located off the centre of perneras tourist area o…
$17,71M
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Commercial property 113 m² in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property 113 m²
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
A fantastic Restaurant in the heart of Ayia Napa, Famagusta. This superb restaurant it situa…
$1,18M
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Shop 300 m² in Sotira, Cyprus
Shop 300 m²
Sotira, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Amazing Restaurant-Cypriot tavern for sale in Sotira village with great reputation all aroun…
$590,232
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Shop in Kapparis, Cyprus
Shop
Kapparis, Cyprus
Number of floors 3
Resort-Style Commercial Opportunity in Kapparis Experience premium business potential in thi…
$646,373
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Commercial property
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Coastal Living – Boutique Residential Building Set in a sought-after seaside ne…
$3,65M
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 109 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 109 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 109 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$326,487
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Property types in Famagusta District

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