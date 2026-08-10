Offices for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

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Offices in Famagusta District, Cyprus

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Paralimni
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4 properties total found
Office in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office
Paralimni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Unit The office unit is designed to offer a refined and highly functional workspace, …
$372,952
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Office 118 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 118 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 118 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$373,455
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Office in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office
Paralimni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office Unit The office unit is designed to offer a refined and highly functional workspace, …
$326,047
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Office 109 m² in Paralimni, Cyprus
Office 109 m²
Paralimni, Cyprus
Area 109 m²
A mixed-use project that combines contemporary architecture, functionality and quality, in t…
$326,487
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Property types in Famagusta District

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