Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Famagusta District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Famagusta District, Cyprus

Ayia Napa
88
Paralimni
183
Protaras
71
Deryneia
24
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Urban Comfort – Two-Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Neapolis This two-bedroom apar…
$648,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
ypress Grove is a serene suburban development in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, o…
$423,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Pyrgou Lemesou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/5
$2,75M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
In the centre of Nicosia, a new urban centre brings everything together in one place — high-…
$910,308
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trachoni Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
$560,709
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/3
Every property is delivered with the signature top standard finishes:  Semi-solid parq…
$409,418
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sotira, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sotira, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
$486,329
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Discover Gardens in Paphos luxurious yet affordable apartments near Elea Golf Resort. This m…
$314,683
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Nocturna Shores Apartments is a prestigious waterfront development in the heart of Limassol'…
$926,886
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
Apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 477 m²
Zeladore Office is a modern business center located just 650 meters from the sea, making it …
$2,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Peyia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Timeless Horizon Retreat offers an exceptional lifestyle in the heart of Pafos. Surrounded b…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Nova Residences offers two residential blocks with 32 luxurious apartments, featuring 1 and …
$423,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Famagusta District

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Famagusta District, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go