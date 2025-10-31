Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
93
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
40
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
18
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Seafront two bedroom apartment located in Agios Tychonas (tourist area) is available now. …
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Perfectly located in Agios Athanasios area in Limassol, easy access to the highway , yet f…
$2,555
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in East Limassol Municiplaity

penthouses

Properties features in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool