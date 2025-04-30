Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of penthouses in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
7
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
3
Yermasoyia
3
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning resi…
$7,135
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover luxurious living in this exquisite 3-bedroom penthouse located in the serene area o…
$3,842
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
For Rent: Luxury 2-Bedroom Penthouse with Roof Garden in Potamos Germasogeia Discover this …
$3,184
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol’s best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
Modern 2-Bedroom Sea View Penthouse in Agios Athanasios, Limassol This stunning two-bedro…
$2,195
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Rent. Limassol. Germasogeia. New three bedroom penthouse in a gated complex. The territory h…
$4,171
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$6,037
per month
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Modern two-level penthouse with four bedrooms, a private pool, and fully furnished, located …
$8,788
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with a gorgeous view of the sea, city and mountains! From the owner. Limassol. Ger…
$2,744
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Stunning 3-bedroom penthouse for rent in Potamos Germasoyia, near Columbia. This fully furni…
$5,822
per month
