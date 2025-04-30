Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Cyprus
  East Limassol Municiplaity
  Long-term rental
  Apartment

Long term rental apartments in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
54
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
15
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
5
Yermasoyia
12
78 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious 4-bedroom penthouse in the prestigious Columbia area, Limassol. This stunning resi…
$7,135
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious 3-bedroom apartment for rent in a newly built complex, boasting stunning sea views…
$3,293
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4
Under floor heating High ceiling Gated complex with sw pool Sea view and mount view 2 deposi…
$3,293
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The new apartments are located on an elevated area in the Agios Afanassios district of Limas…
$2,744
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover luxurious living in this exquisite 3-bedroom penthouse located in the serene area o…
$3,842
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
The apartment in Potamos Germasogia is a luxurious residence with 3 bedrooms, offering stunn…
$8,233
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
This elegantly designed building promises luxury living, privacy, and tranquility for its re…
$13,078
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
The rent price + common expenses + 2 security deposits against damages. Utilities such as …
$3,845
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 7
Luxury top floor partial sea view apartment, 30 Meter walking distance to a sandy beach. S…
$5,053
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful and peaceful apartment in Limassol's Agios Tychonas/Parekklisia Tourist Area. A wo…
$2,744
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
The apartment is brand new and come fully furnished with all electrical appliances. - Beaut…
$2,305
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Brand new 1 b/d apt for rent. 50 m2 covered inside area and 17 m2 covered verandas. Everyth…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Cozy 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Potamos Germasoya, featuring 1 WC and covered parking. …
$1,428
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Welcome to a brand new building offering an exclusive collection of 5 rental apartments, fir…
$2,305
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
For Rent: Luxury 2-Bedroom Penthouse with Roof Garden in Potamos Germasogeia Discover this …
$3,184
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious and fully upgraded 2-bedroom ground-floor apartment for rent, just a short walking …
$2,197
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
New apartment to rent Located in the elegant area of Agios Athanasios, close to shops, pharm…
$1,866
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 3
This stylish modern project is located in one of Limassol's best neighborhoods, Papas, which…
$5,045
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
All apartments are located in a unique complex situated in the heart of Limassol's tourist a…
$5,382
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
Quiet Residential Area with panoramic views. Electrical appliances, air-conditioning systems…
$2,141
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Brand New Stylish Two Bedroom Apartment in Agios Athanasios A brand new beautiful two bedro…
$1,976
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/4
This luxurious apartment with a common swimming pool. Surrounded by pedestrian and green are…
$3,622
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 10/13
It is a stunning state-of-the-art high-rise that will transform the Limassol cityscape with …
$13,172
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2
luxury 2 bedroom apartment in a new building. in an excellent quiet location. in a gated com…
$2,856
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing this stylish 3-bedroom apartment directly on the sea, offering a spacious 110 sq…
$4,940
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Beachfront 2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Potamos Germasogeia, Limassol This elegant 2-b…
$1,812
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in Agios Athanasios, Limassol! ✨ Looking for a place to call h…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
2 bedroom exquisite residence in Limassol for rent in the heart of Germasogeia district. Cei…
$5,657
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
Utilities such as water, electricity, annual refuse collection and internet are payable extr…
$1,976
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Mouttagiaka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Discover the perfect getaway in the heart of the city, just moments from the prestigious Rit…
$1,647
per month
