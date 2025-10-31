Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
93
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
40
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
18
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
6
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Welcome to this stunning, modern two-story home, offering a perfect blend of comfort, style,…
$5,225
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This beautiful 2-bedroom maisonette is situated in the heart of the tourist area in Potamos …
$3,484
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A stunning, detached, and private villa in the exclusive area of Agios Tychonas, Limassol, w…
$6,387
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Available 7 bedrooms luxury villa in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas 2 mins drive fr…
$6,967
per month
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 530 m²
This six-bedroom villa in Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol offers a luxurious and spacious liv…
$11,612
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
An exceptional four bedroom property located on the seafront of Limassol. This charming re…
$5,458
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
Lovely five bedroom villa in Agios Tychonas with swimming pool and sea view  is available no…
$9,290
per month
5 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
An amazing five bedroom detached villa located in the Kalogyros in Limassol with panoramic …
$9,290
per month
