  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. East Limassol Municiplaity
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Penthouses Terraced for sale in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

Germasogeia
95
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
59
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
3
Yermasoyia
16
5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking at 950 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apar…
$978,113
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
$3,26M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 6
Luxury low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer premium apartments: 2 three-level p…
$754,206
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with swimming pools, gardens and lounge areas at 750 meters from the beach, Ge…
$684,679
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with a swimming pool and a parking at 300 meters from the beach, Lima…
$1,66M
