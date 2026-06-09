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Seaview mansions in East Limassol Municiplaity, Cyprus

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Germasogeia
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4 bedroom Mansion in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Luxury beachfront maisonette for sale in the Germasogeia Tourist Area, Limassol. This fully …
$951,883
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